Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan has been in the theatres for a while now and the film has written record books anew. The film has been creating ripples at the box office with its massive success. John Abraham, who played the role of Jim in the movie, is flooded with fans’ messages appreciating his performance. Following this successful role, John shared that he believes he will get prominence as anti-hero or antagonist in films in the future.

Pathaan, made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, is a spy thriller in which John has played the role of a former Indian Intelligence agent with malicious intentions. In the movie, it is shown that his character plans a major attack on his motherland. To meet his objective, he comes across another detective, played by Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

According to the 50-year-old actor, the moment he heard the script of the Siddharth Anand-directorial, he wanted to do justice to his character. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been written by Sridhan Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala respectively. In a statement, John said that he was amazed by the number of messages he has been receiving on his social media on a daily basis. He further added that people were always in support of the film’s hero, which is SRK’s character. But what pleases John is that people liked him and are favouring the ‘anti-hero’ in the film too. Considering himself fortunate, he went on to say that due to Pathaan he was able to give people an ‘anti-hero’ that they will always remember.

For the last two years, despite working in several films, John did not meet with box office success. He was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, Attack Part-1, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga films. Collectively, the box office collection of all these movies was less than 100 crores. Pathaan has crossed Rs 800 crores at the box office, and it is expected to join the 900-crore club soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here