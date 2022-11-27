What! Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Will Be Replaced In Bachelor Party Due To This Reason?

Rishab Shetty is riding high on the success of Kantara. The Kannada film emerged as one of the biggest films this year, with the film surpassing Rs 400 crore. Following the success, it is reported that the filmmaker is all set to return with Kantara 2. Amid these reports, a new claim has surfaced that Rishab Shetty is likely to be replaced in his upcoming comedy film titled Bachelor Party.

Recently, it was claimed that Rishab Shetty wanted an out from the project. The actor allegedly wanted to quit the project owing to creative differences with producer Rakshit Shetty, leading to a rift between the two. While the actor and the producer are yet to address these claims, Bachelor Party actor Diganth Manchale confirmed that the Kantara star is no longer a part of the project.

He said Rishab is ‘nowhere to be found’ lately. He added that the comedy film makers have decided to replace him after he said he is going to focus on Kantara 2. Diganth told YouTuber Madhu Sudan Gowda, “We had announced Bachelor Party, but then Rishab is nowhere to be found these days. We are very proud that he made a film that has got national recognition. He said that he is now going to make Kantara 2, and will be busy with that, so we are looking at replacing him in the film.”

For the unversed, Bachelor Party was announced in September, a few weeks before Kantara hit the big screen. “Happy and delighted to announce #ParamvahStudios’ next project, an adventure comedy film, ‘Bachelor Party,’” his tweet read at the time. The tweet also featured a poster showing Rishab, Diganth and Achyuth Kumar in goofy avatars.

While we wait for the team to shed more light on the project, Kantara recently premiered on Prime Video and caught the audiences’ attention yet again.

