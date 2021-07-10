What Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Second Son's Name Jeh Means

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have named their second son, Jeh, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has confirmed. The couple, who announced the pregnancy in August last year, welcomed their baby boy on February 21. “Yes, Kareena and Saif’s son has been named Jeh recently," Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor told news agency PTI.

Kareena, 40 and Saif, 50, are also parents to son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

According to reports, Jeh in Latin means ‘blue crested bird.’ Its Parsi meaning however is ‘To come, to bring’. On the other hand, the meaning of Taimur is ‘iron’ and that’s what attracted Kareena to this name. The actress said she wanted her son to be a strong man. Kareena had also revealed that Saif wanted to name their first son ‘Faiz’ since it had poetic connotations.

Saif Ali Khan also has two children — actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan, 25, and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, 20, from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor on Friday shared the cover of her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, on Instagram. The actress called the book her third child. The actress said that the book is “a very personal account" of what she experienced physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

On the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was ‘Angrezi Medium’, will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ co-starring Aamir Khan.

