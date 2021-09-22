What Kareena Kapoor Khan Promised Herself on 41st Birthday: 'Keep the Fire Burning'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turned 41 on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday with her family in Maldives. She posted a picture from her intimate birthday celebrations on Wednesday afternoon. The picture features Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh taking a stroll on the beach.

Kareena Kapoor, in her caption, revealed that she made a promise to herself on her 41st birthday. “Keep the fire burning… Birthday promise to myself,’ she wrote. Her post was filled up with birthday greetings and heart emojis from fans.

Kareena Kapoor also expressed her gratitude for all the wishes and blessings people showered on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena penned a sweet note that read, “Overwhelmed… Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone… sorry if I missed anyone. It’s been an amazing day."

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a gorgeous birthday selfie with Saif Ali Khan. She took to her Instagram story to share a photo in which she features with her husband. While Saif stuns in a white kurta and black shades, Kareena looks like a million dollars sans makeup. In the photo, Kareena is also flaunting her beach tan and the huge rock on her finger.

Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her and shared two throwback photos from their childhood. In the photos, younger Karisma and Kareena are beaming with joy.

Sharing the photos, Karisma wrote, “Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world… my lifeline. love you the mostest." The photos garnered more than one lakh likes in an hour. Kareena’s close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Aroa dropped a series of red heart emojis on the pictures. Actor Ranveer Singh also commented “Aww" on the photos.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughters of renowned actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Their cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) is also a Bollywood actor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. This is the duo’s second film after 3 Idiots.

