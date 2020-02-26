What Kartik Aaryan Said About His First Meeting with Taimur Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan has recently been in news for not only his films but also rumours of his relationship with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik, who is also known for giving witty responses, has once again created a buzz with his reply. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was recently asked about his meeting with Sara’s brother Taimur Ali Khan, he said the “conversation went well."

Kartik also added, during their conversation that Taimur only said ‘ka ka ka ka' when he met the little one in Chandigarh. Kartik was working on Dostana 2 in the city, while Kareena was shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kartik said that he forgot to take a photo, which he will do the next time.

Kareena’s friends and colleagues often click selfie with ‘little Tim’ and post it on social media. Earlier, Kiara Advani had shared a clip of her and Taimur, in which they were racing. The clip was shot during the shooting of Good Newwz (2019).

Paparazzi never misses a chance to click Taimur whenever they spot him. Taimur also obliges by posing for them most of the times, but sometimes he refuses to get clicked. In fact, Taimur is one of the most loved star kid.

Kareena had once said that Taimur sometimes says “no photos” even if the family members want to take pictures with him. The actress said that her son realises that he is constantly being watched and clicked and as a result of this he has learnt to decline requests for photos.

