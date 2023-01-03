What KGF Production House Hombale Films Plans To Release Next

The Kannada film industry took the nation by storm in 2022, churning out several pan-India hit films. It all started with Hombale Film’s KGF: Chapter 2. The production house gained popularity after bankrolling both the KGF films, which turned out to be blockbusters. Both these films were said to have collected Rs 2,000 crores at the box office. While these were big-budget ventures, Hombale Films also made the low-budget film Kantara with Rishab Shetty, and it emerged as an unexpected blockbuster, reported having grossed Rs 400 crores worldwide.

Following its successful endeavours, Hombale Films has an interesting lineup of pan-India big-budget films in the coming years.

The Prabhas-starrer Salaar, which is being directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, is being produced by Hombale films. The film will be released in 5 languages, namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The production house is also producing Raghu Datta in Tamil, starring Keerthy Suresh. Debutant director Suman Kumar is directing this film.

Recently, it was also announced that Hombale Films is going to produce a film directed by Sudha Kongara, who has given hit films like Soorarai Pottru. It is said that Suriya will play the lead role in this film.

With this massive lineup of films, the company has thanked fans and the audience on the occasion of New Year and revealed their plan for this year.

On behalf of @HombaleFilms, I wish to extend my heartfelt greetings for the new year and appreciate you all for showering unwavering love and support towards us. #HappyNewYear! - @VKiragandur#HombaleFilms pic.twitter.com/h5vXMsaMWP— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 2, 2023

They have said that they are going to invest Rs 3,000 crores in the cinema industry in the next 5 years. They have promised to create compelling content that would leave a lasting impression on the minds of their audience.

