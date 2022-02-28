What Led to Siddhant Chaturvedi Breaking Up With His Girlfriend of 4 Years

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been receiving rave reviews for the recently-released movie Gehraiyaan. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone in the film has been the talk of the town since the first teaser of the film came out.

The Gully Boy actor, who is flying high post the success of his movie, is also in news for his personal life. Recently, the actor opened up on his personal life in an interview with Filmfare magazine. Siddhant said that before entering the film industry, he was in a serious relationship that lasted for four years.

Before entering Bollywood, Siddhant aspired to become a CA (Chartered Accountant). “When I was just 20 years old, I was very confident about my relationship but ended up with heartbreak. I was in a relationship with a girl for four years and wanted to settle down with her.

His girlfriend, back then, had wanted a simple life, he said. Although he was studying CA at that time, he got attracted to theatre and thought of giving it a try. “My girlfriend did not like my decision. We both wanted different things from life, and it was heartbreaking since I had to choose between love and career. And I chose my career over love," the actor said.

“I remember telling her that I want to perform on stage. I assured her that I would get there someday. And here I am today", he said.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next film is Phone Bhoot in which he will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. His movie Gehraiyan, which premiered on Amazon Prime, also starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

