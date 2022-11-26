What Lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry Tweeted After Being Trolled for His Latest Song

Nandamuri Balakrishna is the talk of the town these days for his upcoming movie Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Gopichand has amped up the excitement quotient around this film by releasing a number titled Jai Balayya recently. The power-packed number, rendered by singer Kareemullah, is high on energy and beats.

However, it has drawn flak recently for its striking similarities with the film Osey Ramulamma’s title track. Thaman S, the composer of this number, was subjected to strong criticism for lifting the music. Lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry also courted criticism for associating his name with this song.

Ramajogaiah issued an encrypted post amid these allegations and wrote that he has penned the lyrics of every number with utmost dedication. The Godfather lyricist wrote that those who have doubts about his integrity should cut all ties with him.

This post went viral on social media in no time and it was claimed that Ramajogaiah has tried to give a befitting reply to trollers. However, the Bimbisara lyricist was quick to issue a clarification and wrote that his tweet was on a different topic. As far as the topic of the song Jai Balayya is concerned, Ramajogaiah wrote that listeners have appreciated it and lauded his lyrics.

Thaman S has maintained his silence on the issue and has not shared any statement. Viewers are waiting with bated breath to see how Veera Simha Reddy’s makers deal with these accusations. Starring actors like Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in key roles, Veera Simha Reddy will release worldwide on January 14 next year. According to recent reports, makers have also found the digital streaming partner of Veera Simha Reddy, i.e- Amazon Prime. Although there is no official statement about this release, it is expected that makers will soon go public about this.

In addition to this, Star Maa, an entertainment channel owned by Disney Star has got satellite rights for this project.

