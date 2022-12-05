What Made 2022 The Year Of The Rise of Kannada Cinema

The year 2022 has been completely about the Kannada Cinema and their Box Office collections prove it. Unlike the last few years, Kannada Film Industry has been game-changing with shocking nationwide streaming.

All thanks to Telugu Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, south Indian cinema took a whole new place in the country after the magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Rajamouli paved the way, but KGF star Yash deserves credit for envisioning a pan-India Kannada film industry. KGF Chapter 1 made inroads in the Hindi belt in 2018, but the true icing on the cake was the sequel (KGF Chapter 2), which debuted in 2022.

The Kannada film industry was known for producing the most films in the Indian film industry, but Sandalwood earned the distinction of earning the most money this year among film industries across the country. According to reports, the top five Kannada grossers will have earned more than 1,800 crores by 2022. A significant portion of that sum, close to 1,200 crores, was earned by Hombale films alone from KGF Chapter 2.

In the Hindi market, films such as Charlie 777 and Vikrant Rona sparked an interest. Surprisingly, a low-budget film like Kantara delved deeper into the Hindi belt and grossed over 400 crores.

The president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Ba Ma Harish, said that a lot of new developments happened in 2022. He further said, “KGF became a brand, Vikrant Rona had Sudeep, but the success of Kantara across the nation and even abroad has brought the industry a lot of fame. A small-budget movie garnering so much attention is wonderful. This will not just help the Kannada industry but other industries as well.”

