What Made a Sneha Wagh Fan Call Her Urvashi Rautela of The Marathi Industry

Bigg Boss season 3 fame actress Sneha Wagh often takes social media by storm with her gorgeous looks and style. She is quite active on social media and often treats her fans to her pictures and updates about her life. She is once again making headlines after a fan commented on her picture, comparing her to Indian actress Urvashi Rautela.

Sneha posted a photograph in a beautiful black dress. Fans praised the actress’ style and fashion sense. A user said that she was the Marathi industry’s Urvashi Rautela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SSneha Wagh (@snehawagh)



Sneha, who has been acting since the age of 13 in Marathi plays, started to make a name for herself at a very young age. She garnered a lot of fame through her performance in Bigg Boss, but since then hasn’t starred in any project. She is still adored by fans as she gives updates about her life on social media.

The actress has been in constant discussions after she mentioned her two failed marriages during the Bigg Boss show. She has recently been in news for her work as well as her personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SSneha Wagh (@snehawagh)

She previously also made headlines when she posted her video in a gorgeous yellow dress. In the clip, Sneha can be seen walking in a beautiful yellow-coloured western dress as Sonali Kulkarni’s popular song ‘Apsara Aali’ plays in the background. She posted the video with the caption, “This Apsara has returned to the Bigg Boss house.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.