What Made Devi Sri Prasad Fans Go After Varun Tej on Social Media. Details Here

In Telugu cinema, directors have a firm belief that apart from a strong storyline, powerful performances and a brilliant direction, one name can prove to be instrumental in the success of their film. The name is music composer Devi Sri Prasad. For 22 years, his songs have been entertaining people across India. He is fondly referred to as a rockstar by his fans. Recently, actor Varun Tej used this title for music composer S. Thaman and this irked Devi Sri Prasad’s fans a lot. In no time, Varun’s post was subjected to brutal trolling by Devi Sri Prasad’s fans.

It just happened that Varun was there at the KL University for the third song launch of his upcoming film Ghani. Other members of the team, including music composer Thaman, were also there. Everything was going right until Varun praised Thaman calling him a rockstar.

Thaman was quick to distance himself from the comment, something Varun realised. The actor immediately said that anyone who composes hit music is a rockstar but the damage had been done. Devi Sri Prasad’s fans immediately started trolling the actor on social media.

Keeping the controversy aside, S Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad are very good friends. No sense of animosity exists between the two. Both composers have always maintained a healthy competition between them.

The music composer for this film is striking a chord with the audience. Don’t forget to check out this peppy number composed by Thaman. The song is titled, Romeo Juliet. The song has been penned by Raghu Ram. Vocals for this song has been provided by Aditi Shankar. Thaman has shared this song on Twitter. He praised Aditi’s performance in the song. The song has garnered a total of 1 million views within 19 hours of its release.

Besides Ghani, Thaman will also be composing music for films like St Mark’s Road, Bheemla Nayak and others.

