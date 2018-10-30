Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on What Makes Her Relationship With Nick Jonas Work

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement in August, the couple have been setting major relationship goals. The two, who have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media, are now going super public about their fondness for each other.During Bumble India launch in New York City, Priyanka opened up to PEOPLE about what actually makes her relationship with Nick work.“Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life," she said.“Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours,” she continued. “Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have. Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that.”Meanwhile, the pre-wedding celebrations of Priyanka and Nick have already begun. On Sunday, Priyanka's girlfriends, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York. The celebration was attended by Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle Jonas and their daughter Alena.Although Priyanka and Nick have not confirmed their wedding dates, speculations are rife that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December.The couple, who got engaged after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.