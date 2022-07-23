What Made South Indian Films Do So Well At the National Awards 2022

The 68th National Film Awards, declared on Friday, were dominated by South films. Films like Soorarai Pottru, Dollu, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, and Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum won multiple awards in several categories.

Among the jury members were Sanjeev Pazhur, Vishnu Mohan, Anupama, and Pramod Kursima. The committee was chaired by Ravi Kemu from Kashmir.

In fact, after the regional jury, filmmakers from South India made it to the final jury committee as well. The final committee was headed by Vipul Shah. The team included cinematographer Dharam Gulati, National Award-winning Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha.

The audience is suggesting an obvious shift from Hindi films to South Indian films. This change is driven by entertaining content, well-produced, and visually appealing storytelling.

Talking about the National Film Awards was delayed because of Covid-19. This year’s ceremony honoured films from the year 2020. Earlier on Saturday, the heads of the committee submitted the report to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Here’s the list of Award winners

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Dimasa Film: Samkhor

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: The Bridge

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here