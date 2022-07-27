What Made Vijay Deverakonda Say ‘Abort’ on Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is already receiving rave reviews from the audience on social media. The internet has been ablaze after the teaser of the upcoming episode of the show dropped on Tuesday. This time, Liger stars, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, will take the couch. Both the stars have spilled the beans that now have been the talk of the town. Many intriguing deets have been shared by the actors including their love and sex lives.

Fans are expecting a cheesy platter of gossip and some direct questions, mummed or aborted in the teaser. For instance, Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda when he last had sex. The star replied with just two words, “abort abort.” Anyway, Ananya continued and said, “Can I guess? Today morning.” Karan Johar corrected her and said, “It’s this morning.”

Further, KJo cryptically referred to the previous episode where Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor referred to Vijay as a cheese slice and asked the Arjun Reddy actor whether he liked it or not. Vijay got the hint and replied, “I am scared about where this is leading.”

But what caught more attention was when Karan asked a direct question to Vijay whether he had been in a threesome and Vijay instantly replied “no,” but also added that he wouldn’t mind.

There have been rumours that Ananya is dating Aditya Roy Kapur. How can Karan miss to talk about the hot topic and mention his party when he noticed something. He went further and asked, “What’s brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapur?”

So far, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan appeared on the show. The guest list also includes Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. KJo also confirmed that Aamir Khan will also make a solo appearance on the talk show.

