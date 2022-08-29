What Makes Jr NTR's 30th Film Such a Massive Project

After the roaring success of RRR, Jr NTR is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film NTR 30. This film has had to deal with lots of delays due to various reasons. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that NTR 30 is going to be a huge release, which will go beyond India’s borders. This film will be released in a total of nine languages.

As of now, the makers have planned to release NTR 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It remains to be seen which other international language the film will release in.

Among the causes that contributed to the delay in NTR 30’s release, was its story. The makers are still working on the story and therefore the shooting can’t begin until October. Apart from the reworking of the script, Jr NTR’s shoulder injury also contributed to the delay in NTR 30’s shooting.

Jr NTR suffered this injury while preparing for the action sequences. The Rakhi actor was advised on bed rest by doctors. Due to this reason, he couldn’t participate in shooting for four weeks.

Despite the immense delay in the release of NTR 30, fans are eager to watch it. And the reasons for this eagerness are the Rs 300 crore budget and the story, said to be based on a social message.

Koratala Siva, the writer and director, will rope in two actresses for this venture. Rumours are rife that Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Janhvi Kapoor could be considered for this film.

