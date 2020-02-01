What Makes Nawazuddin Siddiqui Excited About a Bollywood Film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an actor who appeared in numerous films before making his breakthrough. In a recent interview, the actor stated that is was evolution through his characters that has kept him going.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin added that according to him the point of acting was to perform each role differently. "I always knew that I wanted to do roles that challenge me as an artist. I always feel the need to keep evolving myself. More than the genre, it is the character. There is so much detail in every character. Be it any genre, if you are doing every role the same way, then there is no point."

Siddiqui made his breakthrough in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. The duo had teamed up again in 2018 for the Netflix series, Sacred Games. In both of them, the actor played the role of a gangster. Nevertheless, he revealed that despite appearing the same there are a lot of differences between the two.

"For instance, Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games. Both the roles were of gangsters, but these characters were poles apart. There was a lot of difference in their background and their world."

Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appeared in a number of successful films. Despite the success, the actor claims that he prefers to look away from the numbers for the sake of his craft.

"As an actor, you should never work keeping in mind these factors. I feel this corrupts his/her craft. As an actor, I still look out for roles that get me out of my comfort zone and help me know my inner emotions."

