What Makes Rajkummar Rao One of The Fittest Actors in Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He is known to bring realism to his characters like none other and plays each role with extreme dedication. His work speaks for him, and he works on his physique and looks depending on what his character demands. As fit as he appears on screen, he is no less than that in his off-screen life and works hard to keep his body fit and fine.

The actor is a vegetarian and has never considered taking steroids or any other unhealthy supplement for his body. His transformation is a result of sheer hard work and vegetarian sources of protein such as paneer (cottage cheese), broccoli and skimmed milk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao is a national-level gold medalist in Taekwondo and practices every day. He works out regularly and his regime includes both cardio and weight training. The actor considers his audience the biggest motivator for him. “The best feeling in the world is when you give your heart and soul to a film and your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you, guys,” he once said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

In another fitness post where he was seen flaunting his toned body, the actor wrote, “During my childhood, I had heard that hard work bears fruit and the harder you work, the sweeter your fruit.”

The actor takes pride in his fitness and hard work. Despite being busy in the gym with cardio and weight training, the actor sweats it outside the gym too. Pushups, dips, squats, abdominal crunches, leg lifts, side bands and more are a part of his daily workout regime.

Top showsha video

As an outsider who has achieved huge success in the Hindi film industry, he is an inspiration to everyone trying to make it big. The actor has become a mainstream choice for filmmakers today.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here