What Mani Ratnam Said When Rajinikanth Asked for Guest Appearance in Ponniyin Selvan

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 15:00 IST

Chennai, India

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth glittered the event as chief guests.

Rajinikanth wanted a guest appearance as Periya Pazhuvettarayar in Ponniyin Selvan.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan had a humongous trailer and audio launch earlier this month and the film is all set to hit the big screen in a couple of days.

Along with the star cast, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth glittered the event as chief guests. At the event, Kamal asserted that he desired to make Ponniyin Selvan.

However, Rajnikanth said that he spoke to Mani Ratnam for a guest appearance in Ponniyin Selvan as Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. Recalling the conversation, Rajinikanth quoted Mani Ratnam, “He said ‘Do you want me to get bashed by your fans?’” Rajinikanth appreciated Mani and said, “Anyone else would have agreed, but Mani didn’t. That’s Mani Ratnam.”

“When I first read the novel, I pictured Sridevi as Kundavai, Vijaykanth as Aditya Karikalan, and Sathyaraj as Pazhuvettaraiyar, with Kamal playing Arunmozhi Varman,” Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth said he picked the book and later knelt at Kalki’s feet to appreciate this tale. He said that the whole focus of Ponniyin Selvan is Nandini and not Arunmozhi Varman. Rajinikanth praised Kalki Krishnamurthy and said these days, nobody can see such characters in a movie.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film, which tells the tale of the powerful Chola kingdom, have made its running time public. The duration of the film is 2 hours, 47 minutes, or 167 minutes. Ponniyin Selvan and Amazon Prime just finalised an agreement for its digital release.

The figures from the week-long advance ticket purchase programme are very encouraging. The movie is on track to surpass Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. It is assumed that Ponniyin Selvan will have this year’s highest collection on opening day. Additionally, all theatres across the southern cities have been scheduled for the whole weekend, demonstrating the enormous interest in the movie.

first published:September 29, 2022, 15:00 IST
last updated:September 29, 2022, 15:00 IST