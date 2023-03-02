Rakhi Sawant needs no introduction. She is called the entertainment queen for a reason. But do you know a film on Rakhi’s life is likely to be made soon? If a report by E-Times is to be believed, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh is working to make a film on his sister’s life and it will be titled ‘Rowdy Rakhi’. The film will be directed by Rakhi himself, whereas Rakhi will be playing the lead in it.

Rakhi confirmed doing this film and told the entertainment portal, “Yes, I am doing this film." Talking about the title, her brother said, “Rakhi is rowdy. She doesn’t spare anyone who throws a spanner in her tracks."

“Even now, her case against her husband Adil Khan Durrani is not just her cause. She is fighting for a much bigger cause," Rakesh added.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has also been making headlines for a long time now in connection to the case against her husband Adil Khan Durrani. He was arrested on February 7 after the actress levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her. Adil is currently in Mysore jail because he has also been accused of raping an Iranian girl.

Recently, Rakhi also claimed that Adil’s family is not accepting her due to religious differences and demanded justice for herself. “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’," she told media outside a Mysuru court.

