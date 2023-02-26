WHAT! Naga Chaitanya Excludes Samantha Ruth Prabhu While Marking 13 Years of Ye Maaya Chesave

It has been 13 years since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s romantic film Ye Maaya Chesave was released. The film marked the first of the many films the ex-couple did together and was a massive hit. Chaitanya joined fans to celebrate the film by sharing a still from the film and the poster. However, Chay limited Samantha’s presence to just the poster.

The Telugu star shared a still from one of the film’s songs in which he was seen dancing with backup dancers and followed it up with the poster of the film. Sharing both posts on his Instagram Stories, Naga Chaitanya used the hashtag ’13 years of Ye Maaya Chesave.’ Chaitanya refrained from tagging the team, including Samantha.

Meanwhile, Samantha completed 13 years as well as Ye Maaya Chesave marked her debut film. While Samantha is yet to share a post speaking about the same at the time of reporting, several friends of the actress penned heartfelt notes to celebrate Sam’s 13 years in the industry.

Directed by Gautham Menon, the film is still talked about for Chaitanya and Samantha’s chemistry. However, it was reported that Mahesh Babu was the filmmaker’s first choice. Gautham also narrated the story to Mahesh Babu but the Spyder actor rejected the film. Mahesh Babu thought that Ye Maaya Chesave will not suit his star image. After his rejection, Gautham decided to rope in Chaitanya for the role. The rest is history.

Ye Maaya Chesave became one of the most successful films at the box office. Gautham, A.R. Rahman, Samantha, and Manoj Paramahamsa were the recipients of the CineMAA awards. Gautham and Samantha also won Nandi awards for their work.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya and Samantha went on to star in a few movies before they got married in 2017. However, they parted ways in 2021.

