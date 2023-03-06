Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Kushi has successfully captured the attention of the audience. With Samantha’s health scare of suffering from Myositis coming to light, the actress had to take a long hiatus from her work commitments. The shoot had to be halted abruptly. Now, it has been revealed that she will be back on the sets of Kushi with her co-star Vijay, from March 8 in Hyderabad. Another update surrounding the Shiva Nirvana directorial is that Kushi might commence with an action episode. The director in a recent tweet hinted at the same.

On March 5, Kushi filmmaker, Shiva Nirvana tweeted a picture with stunt expert Peter Hein. Along with the photo he wrote a cryptic note that read, “Heading towards the next schedules of Kushi. Action mode on. With ace stunt master Peter Hein and my editor Prawin Pudi.”

Heading towards next schedules #Kushi Action mode on🔥With ace stunt master @PeterHeinOffl and my editor @PrawinPudi pic.twitter.com/nVkma5QyaJ— Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) March 5, 2023

The image captured Shiva Nirvana, dressed in a simple pale-blue shirt, clicking a selfie with Peter Hein, and film editor Prawin Pudi. Peter was dressed in a cream-coloured shirt, that he layered with a black and cream-patterned jacket, sporting a wide smile. The stuntman also opted for an uber-cool cap, with a pair of jet-black sunglasses as he posed for the picture. Prawin Pudi was captured in the same frame, at the far right of the picture.

The snap of the trio paved the way for speculations among fans, who queued up in the comments to share their multiple reactions. While one user noted, “It’s Time For Some Action,” another quipped, “Can’t wait, sir.” “You are raising expectations on Kushi with every post of yours,” chimed in a third Twitterati.

It’s Time For Some Action ❤️— Vijay Deverakonda Trends (@VDTrendsOffl) March 5, 2023

Can’t wait sir — GSK Media (@GskMedia_PR) March 5, 2023

❤️❤️ ur raising expections on #Kushi movie with every post of urs ungamma ramp adinchu bro #VijayDeverakonda— devarkonda (@ComradeChanti1) March 5, 2023

Earlier, Kushi’s first segment was exclusively shot in Kashmir. Touted to be a romantic drama, Kushi will take you through the dreamy love story between a Kashmiri woman aka Samantha, and an army officer, played by Vijay Deverakonda. According to OTT Play, Kushi was scheduled to hit the silver screens in December last year. However, owing to Samantha’s medical condition, the dates were postponed.

Meanwhile, Samantha is pumped up for the release of director Gunasekhar’s epic romantic drama Shaakuntalam. The actress is paired opposite Dev Mohan in the film which is ready to release on the big screens on April 14. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has also been roped in for filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri’s temporarily titled project VD12.

Read all the Latest Movies News here