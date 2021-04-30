What Nikkhil Advani Has to Say About Bell Bottom's Release on OTT

As many big Bollywood flicks have made their way to digital platforms for release in recent times, it seems the big-budget starring Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom is the next to follow the league. Helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, this period thriller is produced by Nikkhil Advani and Pooja Entertainment. Earlier, the makers were keen for the theatrical release and denied releasing it on OTT, but now things seem quite opposite as makers are considering digital platforms as the only option during the pandemic.

The movie was expected to release on May 28, but going by the current situation, the theatrical release seems impossible. The film has been sold to Disney Hotstar for an early digital premiere. The producer of the film Nikkhil has confirmed the developments and said, “I believe it is being considered. But the final monetizing lies with Pooja Entertainment.”

Earlier, the digital rights were pre-sold to Amazon Prime Video who offered around 125 crore, but as the movie will have direct to OTT release, the makers expected more. As per the reports in SpotboyE, the producer has been offered around 170 crore by another streaming platform, Disney Hotstar. If things turn out best between the two, it will be the second premium acquisition featuring Akshay Kumar by Disney-Hotstar after Laxmii which released in November last year.

Earlier, Akshay revealed his look from the movie by posting a picture on Instagram.

Bell Bottomstarted and finished shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew of the film flew off to the UK to shoot in August and finished it on September 30 last year.

Sharing the poster of his film on Instagram, Akshay thanked the entire team for support and completing the movie in times of crisis.

The high-end espionage thriller is inspired by true events. It is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. Along with Akshay portraying the protagonist, the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Akshay who will be seen in a strikingly different retro look in the movie has cleared the rumours of Bell Bottom being the remake of a Kannada movie with the same name.

