What Papa Rishi Advised Ranbir Kapoor Before He Signed Karan Malhotra's Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to join the list of action heroes in his upcoming film Shamshera. The trailer for the film, directed by Karan Malhotra, has been released and received positive responses from fans and critics as well. Apart from Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in the film. The star cast is quite busy promoting his film. It will be hitting the theatres on July 22nd.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor revealed in an interview that his father Rishi Kapoor warned him before agreeing to the film Shamshera because Rishi Kapoor had seen Karan Malhotra’s Agneepath (2012). The audience couldn’t believe their eyes after witnessing Karan’s brilliant casting of Rishi Kapoor as the villainous Rauf Lala. Karan made a dacoit out of an actor with a romantic image, Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir said, “Papa said, ‘Be prepared, you will regret a lot. Karan Malhotra is a demanding director and it takes a lot. So be ready!’ When we watch the film today, it appears that the hard work has been repaid.”

Further, Ranbir added, “Working on Karan’s film, on the other hand, was an absolute nightmare. This film was physically demanding for all of us as an actor. We were caked in dust. Even in Mumbai’s scorching heat, we were shooting in woollen clothes and I had a thick beard as well. It was a task to shoot the action sequence.”

“The one thing I found the most difficult and challenging was showing aggression. I had never done such an angry and action-packed role before, so it was challenging for me because I am not an angry person. I am a gentle, polite, and composed individual. But all that rage in the story will show you everything be it romance, action, or comedy,” Ranbir explained.

Ranbir also stated that such films are rarely available to actors and that he was grateful for the opportunity to work on one.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.