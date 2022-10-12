What Ponniyin Selvan Star Trisha Krishnan Said About Her Marriage

Actress Trisha Krishnan is a known face of the Tamil and Telegu cine industry. She was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. She played the Kundavai in the movie. According to Chola history, Kundavai was the daughter of Sundara Chozhar and the sister of Aditya Karikalan (Chiyaan Vikram) and Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi). She belongs to the royal Chola family. Her look and character in the film were hugely appreciated. Fans loved her performance. The film has been a huge success.

But recently in an interview, the actress was asked about her marriage. Trisha has been a leading actress for 20 years and she was asked if she had thought about her marriage. The actress said that she did not want to get married for duty and then get divorced. She said she knew many people, including friends, who used to say they are happily married but now some are considering divorce.

Top showsha video

So she said that she hasn’t met the right person, someone she could think of getting married to.

On the work front, after the grand success of Ponniyin Selvan: I, she will be next seen in director Nimal Kumar and writer H. Vinoth’s upcoming movie Sathuranga Vettai 2. Next, she has Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming Malayalam action thriller movie Ram. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role along with Indrajith Sukumaran, Siddique, Samyuktha Menon, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishana, Anoop Menon, Saikumar, and Suman playing the supporting roles.

Trisha also has director Arun Vaseegaran’s project The Road in her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here