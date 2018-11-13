English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
Speculations are rife that Priyanka and Nick are most likely to tie the knot on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.
Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
With just a few days left for another one of the biggest weddings of 2018 — Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the excitement seems to have reached a fever pitch. Rumours have already began doing the rounds about what Priyanka will be wearing for her big day.
Though neither Priyanka nor Nick has officially announced their wedding date, speculations are rife that they are most likely to tie the knot on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.
And according to a new report in Elle, a Christian ceremony will be among the pre-wedding events.
A source told the publication, “Nick will wear ivory and Priyanka will be in red, while the bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian wedding, because the couple wore the brand at their first public appearance together at the Met Gala last year."
After a whirlwind courtship, Nick popped the question to Priyanka in July when he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring for the actress. The two officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.
The pre-wedding festivities have long begun with Priyanka breaking the internet with the now-viral photos of her bridal shower hosted at Tiffany’s exclusive New York cafe and her trip to Amsterdam for her uber-glam bachelorette.
They first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
