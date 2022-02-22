What Priyanka Chopra's 'Favourite Kind of Sunday Looks' Like. Check Here

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra has been married to American singer Nick Jonas for three years. Last month, the couple became parents to a baby girl through a surrogacy post which they have been maintaining a low profile. Recently, the Matrix actor stepped out of her house with her husband and shared a photo of their drive on her Instagram. The photo shows Nick and Priyanka holding each other’s hands. The story was captioned, “My favourite kind of Sunday".

Priyanka Chopra had met Nick Jonas at the Met Gala 2017, and the two grew closer. They got married at a grand function in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. The two often share romantic snaps and are one of tinsel town’s most loving couples. The two are lovingly referred to as ‘NickYanka’ by their fans.

After the couple welcomed a baby girl on January 21, they shared a post, saying that they were Overjoyed to announce the arrival of their newborn child via surrogacy and that they requested their fans and followers for privacy.

Advertisement

Later, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra confirmed that the couple welcomed a daughter. The couple, however, is yet to post any pictures of their daughter.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen as Sati in the Matrix Revolution IV movie. She is also starring in Citadel directed by the Russo brothers. She is also set to produce a biopic of a notorious criminal and Osho follower Ma Anand Sheela.

With the arrival of her child, she sure has a packed schedule this year!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.