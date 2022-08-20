What Puri Jagannadh Said About Allu Arjun-Starrer Pushpa: The Rise's Climax

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s collaboration gave birth to a huge box office hit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie was loved by fans around the nation and is still talked about now and then. The blockbuster also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead as Srivalli, opposite Allu Arjun. Both the actors provided the audience with stellar performances making Pushpa a milestone in their individual careers. The sequel is currently in the works and people are eagerly waiting for Pushpa: The Rule.

Puri Jagannath’s Liger is the talk of the town currently. The movie stars Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. Puri has worked with Allu Arjun in the past and recently, he made a comment about Pushpa. The director said that the climax of the movie was a highlight for him. He added that the climax did not feature any fight sequence and was rather a great conversation between the protagonist and the antagonist. He said that the climax felt new, and the comment is now going viral on social media.

Liger, directed by puri Jagannath, is released worldwide this week on August 25. Along with Vijay and Ananya, Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishna play important roles in the film. The Liger team is currently focused on promoting the movie and has created a great buzz for the film.

Pushpa 2, on the other hand, will go on floors this month. According to reports, Pushpa 2 will be released in ten languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The movie has a massive budget and is expected to perform well at the box office similar to the first part.

Most actors including Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles. Fahadh’s character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat will be the antagonist and have more screen time in the second part as compared to the first.

