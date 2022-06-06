What Rajinikanth Said After Watching Kamal Haasan-Starrer Vikram

Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, has been a huge commercial and critical success. The film is claimed to have surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its second day. As word of mouth from fans is overwhelmingly positive, it is positioned to earn much more in the following days.

Now, reportedly another stalwart of Tamil cinema has praised the film. Rajinikanth, a friend and yet professional rival of Kamal Haasan for more than four decades, watched Vikram recently and loved the film. He reportedly dialled Kamal Haasan soon after the screening and said that the film was “super”.

Rajinikanth lauded Lokesh Kanagaraj and the entire team for churning out a great film. This gesture from the superstar has undoubtedly impressed the fans and cinephiles, and also sparked speculations of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth joining hands for a film.

Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth along with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Mahendran before the film’s release. It was previously believed that Kamal and Rajinikanth would star in a film together in 2020, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, the project was put on hold due to the pandemic.

In a recent interview, Kamal claimed that they had discussed acting in the same film but opted against it because their perspectives on cinema and film choices differ. Apoorva Raagangal, Aval Appadithan, 16 Vayathinile, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thillu Mullu, and Ninaithale Inikkum are among the approximately 16 films in which Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan starred together. They last appeared together in the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar in which they co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan.

Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles and the movie is the second instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe which started with the 2019 film Kaithi starring Karthi.

