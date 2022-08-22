What Ram Gopal Varma Said About Failure of Lal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan were released on August 11. The films failed to impress the audience and flopped at the box office. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has taken a dig at Aamir and Akshay, while praising Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2, which was released on August 13. The Nikhil-starrer, which was released on a limited number of screens, has been declared a massive hit at the box office.

In his tweet, Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) stated that Karthikeya 2 earned twice and thrice the figures of Advait Chandan and Aanand L Rai’s directorial ventures respectively. His tweet reads, “Yesterday Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is 1.49, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is 1.01 and Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 is 3.04 which is double of LSC, triple of RB and 50 L more than LSC and RB put together. HATS off to Nikhil Siddhartha, Abhishek Agarwal and Chandoo Mondeti for this impossible feat.”

His second tweet reads, Ram Gopal Varma called Karthikeya 2 biggest blockbusters than RRR and KGF 2. “Actor Nikhil’s #karthikeya2 produced by Abhishek Agarwal on 2nd Friday doing DOUBLE COLLECTIONS of Aamir Khan‘s LSJ and Akshay Kumar‘s Raksha Bandhan proves on ROI, K2 is BIGGER BLOCKBUSTER than S S rajamouli’s RRR and Prashant Neel’s KGF 2 ..CONGRATS to Chandoo Mondeti,” reads RGV’s tweet.

Karthikeya 2 has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti and backed by Abhishek Agarwal. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parmeswarn in the lead roles. Karthikeya 2 also features Anupam Kher, Viva Harsha, Srinivasa Reddy and Adithya Menon in key roles. The film earned Rs 60 crore in its first week worldwide.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, failed at the box office. Before the release of the film, netizens demanded the boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha. Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan couldn’t impress the audience and its storyline didn’t touch the heart of netizens, despite the touching topic.

