Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl with Alia Bhatt in November last year. When Alia was pregnant with Raha, did you know Ranbir was asked by his CA about making a will? The actor had earlier shared about the same. In an interview with Film Companion, before their daughter Raha’s birth, Ranbir was asked if he was thinking about the Kapoor family’s legacy as he was about to become a father.

Ranbir replied, “I think legacy is something you only realise when you’re retiring. It’s too early for me to… I know my CA a couple of months back came to me, asking me, ‘Should we make a will?’ I was like, ‘Will?’ I started getting fearful like am I going to die? Why would I make a will at this age?"

He added, “So, the truth is, all these things you don’t think about. Right now I’m only thinking about the excitement of having a child, of living a life with the child, how I’m going to be, and what it’s going to be like. I am taking one day at a time and trying to become the best version of myself.”

Ranbir is currently promoting his next Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic-comedy also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady opposite him. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 8. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles.

Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rambir has also wrapped shooting for another highly anticipated film Animal. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saurabh Shukla. The film will be releasing on August 11.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt. The film, helmed by Ayan Mukerji went on to wonders at the box office and was declared a visual spectacle by fans and critics alike. The filmmaker was recently honoured with the Best Director Award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

