What Re-telecast of Ramayan Means to Late Ravindra Jain's Family, Who Composed Music for the Show

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has an iconic status. It is said that back in 1987 when the show was first aired, roads in India went vacant as people all over the country sat in front of their television sets.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced complete lockdown of the nation for 21 days to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, Doordarshan decided to bring back the mythological show on popular demand.

Since the premiere of its first episode on March 28, individuals locked in their homes are glued back to their TV sets and have been living nostalgia prolifically. News18 caught up with Padma Shree Ravindra Jain’s family, who composed the music for the show, to know what the re-telecast means to them.

“Ramayan has been made so many times, with so many new faces, but people demanded to bring back this particular series. There is something so honest with this one, which makes Ramanand Sagar’s version so special,” said the late singer-composer’s wife Deevya Jain.

“I am so happy to watch the show again. In fact, during this lockdown, my entire family is sitting together at the designated time to re-live the old days. It feels even better than before. Once again we are learning brotherhood, respect towards our parents and teachers, it feels great to be part of it,” said Manindra Jain, brother of the music composer.

His wife is also elated to watch the show again as it brings back the fond memories of the late singer-composer. “As I watch the show again after 33 years, it brings back so many memories,” she said, adding, “Ramayan has been such a big part of our lives. In the first episode, you see King Dashrath feeding kheer to the toddler Lord Ram, (Ramanand) Sagar Ji had sent the same for me. At the time of the shooting, I was pregnant with our son Ayushman and receiving that pudding from him was overwhelming.”

His brother Manindra, who fondly calls the singer ‘Dada', said “I still remember our days in Tehra (a place in Uttar Pradesh). It was a peculiar thing about Dada, he was very spontaneous. He could write about anything and everything. In those days, every time he went inside the washroom, he came out with an interesting piece of writing and we all were so charmed by it. We used to ask him, how he does it and in response, we just got a smile. Later we saw his musings in the show as well.”

Ravindra Jain passed away in 2015 but with the re-telecast of the show, his family can again feel his presence through the love they have been receiving from the audience.

“Back then, whenever we used to step out, people used to fall at Ravindra Ji’s feet in admiration of his music. And, now after so many years, since the show came back, I see people talking about him again. With the re-telecast of the show, his voice is again echoing in the houses. This is proof that an artist never dies, his work remains,” said Deevya in response to the audience’s reaction to the show.

“Ever since the show came back, social media is flooded with appreciation posts for him, it makes us so proud and loved. People are loving his music and it is a great feeling,” concluded Manindra.

