What Really Transpired During the Last Days of Kannada Actor Raghuveer

Kannada actor Raghuveer passed away on May 8, 2014, due to a heart attack at the age of 46. He didn’t do many films but was known for his work in Shrungara Kavya, Uyyale, Kaveri Teeradalli and Naviloora Naidile. Film Chaitrada Premanjali was instrumental in his rise to fame as an actor. Despite the fame, his last days on the professional and personal front were filled with a lot of sadness.

Raghuveer had tied the nuptial knot with late actress Sindhu much against the wishes of his father. According to reports, Raghuveer severed all ties with his family due to this reason. Sindhu was Raghuveer’s co-actress in the film Shrungaara Kaavya. The couple got married on November 15, 1992, and embraced parenthood on July 1, 1994. They became parents to a daughter. Despite these happy moments, the couple was not destined to live together for too long.

They divorced in 2003. Sindhu got married to a TV actor Rishi but passed away in 2005 due to a lung infection. The Giri actress contracted this infection after she was collecting funds for tsunami victims. Raghuveer was traumatised and went to Mumbai.

Raghuveer married his mother-in-law’s daughter Gowri and the couple was blessed with a daughter as well. After this marriage, Raghuveer’s parents didn’t allow him to join the Kannada film industry for some time. He complied with his parent’s instructions but then again returned to the film industry in 2013.

Raghuveer made his comeback as an actor with the film Mugila Chumbana. Mugila Chumbana was a box office failure and critics lambasted the direction, cinematography and illogical storyline. Vijayanand’s music was praised but the way songs were placed drew criticism from the audience and critics alike.

Added to this failure were allegations against him of running a prostitution racket. He denied all these charges calling it a method of defamation by his competitors. He was declared dead at Sagar Apollo Hospital in Bannerghatta Road.

