What Salim Merchant Said About His Unreleased Song With Slain Singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab, on Sunday. Sidhu’s murder plunged his fans and colleagues into grief. Upon getting to know about the murder of Sidhu, music composer Salim Merchant shared a heartfelt note on Twitter. Salim also wrote that they were soon going to release a song.

Salim wrote that he was shocked and saddened to hear about the murder of Sidhu.

According to Salim, Sidhu was a gem and they were about to release their collaboration. This tweet has been retweeted more than 1,000 times.

I’m shocked & saddened by the news.. Sidhu was a gem .. our song was going to release very soon .. this is unbelievable 💔💔💔@iSidhuMooseWala #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/zxvfoDPNLL — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 29, 2022

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Salim said that Sidhu was a very kind, respectful and soft spoken guy. Salim revealed that he was going to release a poster of the song with Sidhu in a week. The music composer also said that he had gone to Chandigarh to record this song with Sidhu.

Salim told Hindustan Times that he and Sidhu were planning to release this song last year but then elections were announced. Sidhu got busy with elections and the song got delayed. Once the elections were over, Salim and Sidhu got busy with their work commitments. Eventually, it was decided to release this song in June. Salim said that after one show, he was working on this song in his hotel room.

Salim also told Hindustan Times that initially, Sidhu was apprehensive about the song. Sidhu told Salim that this song was difficult for him to sing. He also came up with some of his lyrics for this song, Salim revealed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.