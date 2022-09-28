What Sarathkumar Said About Shooting Romantic Scenes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The constant buzz surrounding director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan: 1 refuses to simmer down. With just two days remaining before we witness the epic drama unfold before our eyes, the media can’t seem to stop talking about the film. Recently, actor Sarathkumar who plays the role of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyarin in Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has made an interesting revelation.

Sarathkumar will be seen as Aishwraya’s on-screen husband in the film. When Sarathkumar was asked how he felt shooting with Aishwarya, the actor gave an amusing reply.

Spilling the beans, Sarathkumar shared that he felt shy while performing romantic scenes with Aishwarya. Mani Ratnam, however, noted the actor’s hesitance. Recalling the incident, Sarathkumar said that the director schooled him like a kid asking the actor to perform the romantic sequences properly.

Following Mani Ratnam’s instruction, Sarathkumar was slowly able to overcome his shyness.

Earlier, during the trailer and audio launch of the film, Rajnikanth while addressing the audience revealed how Mani Ratnam had denied him to play the role of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyarin in Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

According to the media portal Times of India, Rajnikanth admitted that Mani Ratnam did think that the actor was suitable for such a small screen presence.

“He outrightly said no and asked me if I wanted my fans to scold him. He also added that this is not the role of a superstar like you as the screen presence is very less… He then convinced me that I have better movies to do and it was not required for me to do a small role even as a special appearance. This is what you call an excellent director,” said Thalaiva.

Aishwarya will be playing the dark character of Queen Nandini, a Pazvuhoor queen who makes it her mission to avenge the loss of her lover. Aishwarya’s brilliant looks from the film have been widely shared online.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is based on the novel of the same name written by renowned writer Kalki Krishnamurthy. Having a stellar cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Sarathkumar, Jayaram Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the first part of the film is slated to hit the theatres on September 30. The pan-Indian film will be released in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

