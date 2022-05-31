What Sathyaraj Aka Baahubali's Katappa Said About Working With Rajinikanth Again

Actor Sathyaraj, who ruled the silver screen with his unique style and grey characters, has said that he is ready to make a comeback to cinema as a supervillain. The actor started his journey in the industry as a hero but gradually came to be known as the villain of villains.

He is the supervillain, who has stood up against superstar Rajinikanth in films and has managed to impress the audience equally. It is known that his role as Gopinath in Mr Bharat set a new benchmark for villains in the industry.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, when asked if he would like to work with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan again, Sathyaraj with a smile responded to the question and said, “I have done a lot of films with Rajini and Kamal… When I was playing the villain, I did many films with Rajinikanth. For him only the heroines changed, the villain was always the same. In 1985, I did 27 films with him as a villain, so of course, if I like the character, I will work with him.”

When asked if he was ready to make a comeback as a villain, Sathyaraj, best known for his role of Katappa in Baahubali, says with a warm smile, “I am very much interested in playing a villain, but if there is an offer of a dominating or let’s say dreaded villain, I would love to accept.”

Sathyaraj, who has worked in over 250 films, said, “My profession is like a picnic; nothing is challenging for me. If someone asks me which is my favourite vacation destination, I say ‘shooting place’ and acting is my hobby. That’s how I enjoy my profession and I don’t need a vacation”

He also admitted to turning down too many films. The actor revealed, “I rejected one of the films that turned out to be too big. I will not name it as the lead actor of the film would be sad to know that he was the second option,” the actor said, further speaking about his cinematic career.

