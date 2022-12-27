What Seeman Said About Thalapathy Vijay’s Speech At Varisu Audio Launch

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay recently attended the audio launch event of his upcoming film Varisu. The event, which was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film, took place on Christmas eve at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hyderabad and was a huge hit. At the event, Vijay gave a sensational speech, which became a hot topic of discussion among his fans.

While interacting with the media, one of the journalists asked the actor, “How do you always pass a smile no matter how many criticisms or problems you face?” In response to this, Vijay said, “We are actors and are used to it. Necessary criticism and unnecessary opposition is what keeps us running.” He also shared a small story following the statement.

The 48-year-old said, “In the late 1990s, a competitor emerged. I was in fear of him. I was competing with him.” Everyone thought that Vijay was talking about actor Ajith Kumar when he started narrating the story because both actors made their debut in the same year. However, the actor went on to mention his own name. He also added saying, “You should have the passion to beat the competitor, and that competitor should be you.”

After the event, at a press conference, a reporter questioned Naam Tamilar Party chief coordinator Seeman about Thalapathy Vijay’s speech at the audio launch event. Answering the question, Seeman said, “Do you know how it is? If there is no one to play with, we throw the ball against the wall, and when we are angry, we stand in front of the mirror and scold ourselves. It is good if he considers himself as his biggest competition.”

Varisu is a Tamil-language drama film, helmed by Vamshi Paidpally. It also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, and Shaam in the key roles. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman, while its cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani. Varisu is all set to hit the silver screen on January 12, 2023.

