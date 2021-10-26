What Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan Have Planned for Aryan if He Walks Out of Jail Today

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan will be appearing in court once again on Tuesday as his bail is all set to come up for hearing. The Bombay High Court will be ruling in the matter after Aryan’s bail was rejected by a special court on Oct 20.

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh and Gauri have planned to ground son Aryan for two to three months once he is back home from the jail. A family friend has revealed that while Shah Rukh and Gauri do not know what their son is guilty of, they want him home as soon as possible and put him under house arrest for a couple of months.

During this period, he will not be allowed to attend any parties, get togethers, late nights or time out with friends. Shah Rukh and Gauri have also decided to keep a strict tab on the company Aryan moves in and ensure that he stays away from anyone and everyone who can spell even the slightest of troubles for him.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani and the actor’s bodyguard will be representing the Khan family in HC today. During the former hearings too, Pooja has been accompanying Aryan’s team of lawyers in court. Former Attorney General for India Mukul Rohatgi, who landed in Mumbai late on Monday, also confirmed that he would appear for Aryan in his bail plea before the Bombay high court on Tuesday. Rohatgi is set to be Aryan’s lead counsel along with Satish Maneshinde at the hearing scheduled before Justice Nitin Sambre.

