What Sharmila Tagore Had Said About Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Kid 'Relegating' Taimur's Rage

Anushka Sharma gave birth to a baby girl on January 11. Happy father Virat Kohli shared the news with fans on social media. Soon after the announcement from the parents' side, netizens rejoiced and even shared some memes, some of which were targeted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur is a rage on the internet and people can't seem to have enough of the little one. On Virsuhka's baby's birth, people shared memes on how Taimur's popularity is under threat. However, Taimur's grandmother Sharmila Tagore had already talked about his fame getting 'relegated' after Anushka and Virat's baby will be born.

She had shared with Kareena on What Women Want in a 2019 episode, "Social media is a concern. Your child would be shaped by many influences. You won’t be able to control those influences. Later on, when he is grown-up enough to actually access social media, he will be bombarded with so much information. I feel what the media does is builds you up and then suddenly dumps you.”

She added to this, "Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have a child and Taimur might be relegated." Kareena reacted to her statement with a sigh of relief saying she hopes the same.

Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy in August 2020. They recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary as well.