What Shivarajkumar Said About Dheeren Ramkumar's Debut Film Shiva143

Dheeren Ramkumar, the latest scion of the Rajkumar family, recently made his debut film Shiva 143, under the direction of Anil Kumar. This romantic action-thriller, which is an official remake of the 2018 Telugu blockbuster hit RX 100, opened to mixed reviews.

Dheeren is paired with actress Manvith Kamath in this film. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar recently watched the movie with his wife Geeta at Santhosh Theater on KG Road in Bangalore. Century Star was clean and bold for Dheeren’s performance and congratulated the team for their efforts. The movie is screening on more than 250 screens across the state. Purnima Ramkumar, Dheeren’s mother became emotional after watching Shiva 143. “Very happy. I can’t tell. Waiting to see how people react to the film. Because as a mother, I like my son’s work,” said Poornima Rajkumar when speaking to the media.

Purnima Ramkumar also thanked all those who acted in the film.

Dheeren is the grandson of Dr. Rajkumar and the son of veteran actor Ramkumar. After his debut film, the young actor joined the list of actors from the Rajkumar family, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Vinay, Yuvarajkumar, Sriimurali, and Dhanya Ramkumar.

In addition to Dheeren Ramkumar and Manvitha Kamath in the lead roles, the film ensembles the cast of Charanraj, Avinash, Shobaraj, Puneeth Rudranag, Bala Rajwadi, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and many others in supporting roles.

The music of the Kannada remake has been composed by Arjun Janya while Shiva BK Kumar handled the cinematography. The film is bankrolled by Jayanna, Bhogendra, and Dr. Suri under the banner of Jayanna Films.

