What Singer KK Told Concert Organisers Just Before His Death

Musician and singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died Tuesday night after feeling unwell during his concert at the Nazrul Mancha stage in Kolkata. The sudden demise of the renowned singer has left the nation in shock.

According to sources, the singer was feeling unwell during his performance and was taking breaks in between. Many noticed his condition but he continued his performance. As per various media reports, the singer also asked the organisers to turn off the spotlight as he was not feeling well. He was also panting and sweating.

On Tuesday night, KK performed live at Ultadanga Gurudas Mahavidyalaya in Kolkata. He finished his concert at around 8.30 pm and rushed to his hotel to rest. At the hotel, his condition deteriorated and he was then taken to the hospital.

The doctors tried their best to treat KK but to no avail. The doctors didn’t revive his condition and he was declared dead.

“Unfortunately, we could not treat him,” a senior official of the hospital told PTI. Primary examination reveals it to be a cardiac arrest but the exact reason for death will only be known after the post mortem reports. The post mortem is to be conducted today at the Kolkata hospital.

Looking back at the musical journey of KK, it won’t be wrong to call him one of the best singers India ever produced. He has proven his talent time and again and recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali.

His powerful Bollywood debut with Chor aaye hum wo galiyan from Maachis is still a fresh memory. He has sung various popular songs including Yaad Ayenge Ye Pal, Yaaron, Kya Mujhe Pyaar hai, Khuda Jaane, Tadap Tadap, and so on.

