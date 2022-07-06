What Sunny Leone Said About KGF Star Yash Seeing His Picture

Sunny Leone was last seen in the series Anamika, which streamed on MX Player. The series was highly criticised for flawed direction and poorly written screenplay. She will be seen in a Kannada film Champion. During one of the interviews about the film, Sunny was left swooning over Yash. She admired the K.G.F. franchise actor in an interview with anchor Anushree. The Promo of this interview was shared by Anushree on Tuesday.

Anushree showed Sunny one of Yash’s photos and asked her to identify the actor. The actress said the actor in the picture was Rocky Bhai. She then added that looking at his photo, he was certainly not my Bhai. Anushree burst out laughing at this humorous punch by Sunny. The Bullets actress then also talked about his love and admiration for Yash.

Yash’s fans were extremely happy with this gesture and formed a beeline in the comment section depicting their admiration.

In the middle of this interview, some high-octane action sequences from Champion were also shown. Sunny’s co-stars also shared their experience during the making of Champion.

The audience is waiting for the full episode of this interview.

Sunny is highly excited about her upcoming film Champion. According to reports, she has performed in an item number for this film titled Love You Alia. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for this song. Ravi Bergi has penned the lyrics.

Sunny has performed with newcomer Sachin Dhanpal Patil in this song. Champion will be Sunny’s third film in Kannada. She recently arrived in Bangalore for the promotional work of this film. Actress Adithi Prabhudeva will also act in Champion. Devaraj, Suman, Pradeep Raut, Chikkanna, Adi Lokesh and others are also there in this film.

The teaser for this film was released some time back. According to the teaser, Champion is based on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The buzz around Champion had increased a lot after this announcement. It remains to be seen whether Champion lives up to expectations or not.

