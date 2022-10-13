What Tamil Nadu Health Minister Said On Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Surrogacy Row

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently welcomed twin babies reportedly via surrogacy, four months after their dreamy wedding. Soon after the happy announcement from the power couple, it landed in a controversy with questions being raised on social media about whether the couple has followed the surrogacy rules. Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian stated that the government would seek an explanation from them.

The minister mentioned that the legalities surrounding surrogacy are a topic of discussion. There is already an issue with the egg cells. “As per the rules, an adult married woman aged between 21 and 35 years can donate her egg with the permission of her parents or husband. We will ask the director of medical services to inquire whether they (Vignesh Sivan and Nayanthara) followed due process,” he added.

The state health minister also stated that an inquiry will be conducted and he will direct the Medical Services Directorate to conduct an inquiry into the same.

In December 2021, the Central Government passed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 which has banned commercial surrogacy in the country and is allowing for altruistic surrogacy. The new rules also state that the surrogate mother should be a particular age, married and already having at least one child herself.

Amid the controversy, Vignesh shared a cryptic quote on now-deleted Instagram stories about being patient. The shared quote read, “Everything comes to you at the moment. Be patient. Be grateful.”

Both Vignesh and Nayanthara have been actively sharing congratulatory messages from friends from the industry on their social media platforms. However, they have refrained from commenting or issuing a statement about the ongoing surrogacy controversy.

After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in June at a resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9, this year.

