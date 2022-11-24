What The Next Few Episodes of Bigg Boss 16 Have in Store For You

If you watch Bigg Boss 16, you know it has only gotten more interesting with every passing day. Be it Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, or Abdu Rozik, each contestant is doing their best to entertain the audience.

Just like every other week, this entire week will be full of drama and fights. After Sumbul Touqeer’s conversation with her father in the confession room, everything changed in the Bigg Boss house and outside as well. As Shukravaar Ka Vaar showed Touqeer Hasan Khan blasting Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, the entire social media is filled with Tina’s mother’s reaction to it.

Later, Shalin’s father reacted to the same and said, “Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on national television against other participants is very cheap! And it’s more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn’t have sent her on the show, and if you have, then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!”

While Tina’s mother also sent a video message to Tina’s social media account. During the message, she sobbed as her daughter was humiliated and abused on national television. In her message, she asked the reality show’s viewers if they thought it was appropriate for someone to insult and make derogatory remarks about her daughter on a public platform.

In the upcoming episode, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s former co-star and a friend are about to enter the Bigg Boss house. This actor has frequently expressed his support for Khan. He’ll be spending the day at home. Sumbul, who felt undervalued by her competitors Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, will undoubtedly benefit from this.

In a recent episode, Sumbul’s father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, warned her to be cautious of Tina and Shalin over the phone. Furthermore, he stated that not all of his friends are like Fahmaan.

