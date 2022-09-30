What the Term Pan-India Film Means to Ponniyin Selvan Director Mani Ratnam

Ace director Mani Ratnam’s films transcended regional borders in a 90s way before the term pan-Indian movie was even coined. The director made films like Roja and Bombay, which although originally in Tamil, achieved huge success in the Hindi belt as well. And now, that the pan-India term has become the buzzword after the huge success of the Baahubali and RRR, Mani Ratnam is ready to present to the world his magnum opus in the form of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. The movie opens in theatres today, September 30.

As part of promotions for the film, Mani Ratnam recently had an interaction with News 18 Tamil Nadu TV Editor Karthikai Selvan who asked about his opinion on the concept of a Pan India film. Mani Ratnam replied that he never thinks of things like making a pan-India movie while filming it and instead focuses on making the film as honestly as possible. According to him, any film with a deep story will be talked about across borders.

Mani Ratnam gave the example of legendary filmmaker Satyaji Ray who made a film like Pather Panchali with a rural village as a backdrop and still managed to attract a global audience. It is all in the story, according to Mani Ratnam.

He also emphasised the need of choosing the right actors for the characters. He also said that he is excited since Ponniyin Selvan is his first-period film and said he had shot the film in very interesting locations.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is the first part of the cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. Both the parts however have been shot in one go and the director has confirmed that the second part will be released six to nine months after the first.

