What Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra Said About Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is in the headlines following his nude photoshoot for a magazine. His photos went viral in no time. While people are trolling him for this photoshoot, Bollywood stars are praising his looks and appearance.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against him at the Chembur police station. He has been accused of hurting the sentiments of women. Amid all this, actresses Vaani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have supported their friend-cum-co-star Ranveer.

However, Parineeti and Ranveer have worked together in many films. Even the actress’s debut film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl was also with Ranveer. After this, both were seen in Kill Dil. At the same time, Vaani Kapoor has done the movie Befikre with Ranveer Singh.



Now let’s talk about the reaction of Parineeti and Vaani. According to The Times of India, Parineeti Chopra has called Ranveer creative. “Ranveer is a truly creative artist, since I know him, he is an independent creator and nothing can hold him back. This can be the best quality of an artist. I can’t think of any other actor who can shoot this and when you are the only one who can do something, what can be a greater compliment than that?” the actress said.

According to the report, Ranveer’s Befikre co-star Vaani Kapoor said, “Ranveer is an artist and yet he is very good. Apart from being very experimental, he is very open in terms of aesthetics and sensibility.”

Along with them, other celebs like Priyanka Chopra wrote “Major” with a fire emoji. Director Anurag Kashyap wrote, “What is this hotness”.

“The best cover shot this country has seen. Brave and unapologetic,” wrote designer Masaba Gupta. The photo shoot is the talk of the town.

While on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix’s interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty`s upcoming project Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The movie is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres next year on February 11.

