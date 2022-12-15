What Will Bhagya Do Next In Kannada TV Show Bhagyalaksmi? Read To Know

Kannada daily soap Bhagyalakshmi, a fan favourite, is aired on Colors Kannada from Monday to Friday at 7 PM. Telling the story of two sisters named Bhagya and Lakshmi, married into different households but sharing similar hurdles, the show enjoys high popularity in Kannada-speaking households. The focus of the last few episodes has been on Bhagya and her troubled marriage.

Bhagya, who wanted to get both herself and her sister to get married to men having qualities of Lord Rama, discovers her husband is far from it. He has been having an affair with a woman named Shrestha. He also keeps rebuking Bhagya at the drop of a hat and has been maintaining that he was forced to marry Bhagya because of his mother.

Shrestha leaves behind a bill for a gift she got at Bhagya’s home, which is discovered by her mother-in-law. She demands where she got the money for the bill and is furious at Bhagya for it. She keeps saying that she has not bought anything and the bill is not hers but her mother-in-law refuses to believe her. She also accuses Bhagya of messing up her son’s head.

On the other hand, Bhagya’s sister Lakshmi finds out about Bhagya’s husband and Shrestha’s affair. She is in a dilemma about whether she should break the news to her family or do something to fix her sister’s marriage. What will she do? Will Bhagya’s mother-in-law believe her? Know it in today’s episode of Bhagyalakshmi at 7 pm on Colors Kannada.

