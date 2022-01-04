What Will I Do Without You?' Samantha Prabhu's Latest Insta Post is For These Friends

Actor Samatha Ruth Prabhu is getting a lot of love and affection after her successful song, Oo Antava Mama, in Pushpa: The Rise. She had separated from her husband Naga Chaitanya only a few months ago. After the separation, both Chaitanya and Samantha are busy in their respective professional and personal lives. After the divorce, Samantha has started spending more time with her friends and also on social media. Recently, she shared a post on Instagram, saying that she considered two people her best friends in life.

The two people are none other than Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ravindran. In the photo she shared on her Instagram, she is seen posing with the duo. Along with sharing the photo, she wrote, “What will I do without you?" The actor is seen lying on the sofa with her friends and clicking a selfie. She is seen in a scarlet-orange dress in the picture.

Rahul Ravindra is an actor and the husband of Samantha’s close friend Chinmayi Shripada. Chinmayi has lent her voice to most of Samantha’s songs. On the other hand, Venela Kishore is one of the best comedians in South Indian films. The two are known to be a part of a very close-knit group. She has grown closer to her friends after her separation and is often seen spending time with them.

On the work front, Samantha has completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Besides that, she will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi. It will be released in cinemas in February 2022.

