What Will People Say: Adil Hussain Film Pegged as Official Entry for Oscars 2019

Actors Adil Hussain and Ekavali Khanna-starrer What Will People Say has been declared Norway's official entry For the Academy Awards in 2019."When we were shooting the film, we knew we are making a very compelling film but had no idea that it will receive such abundant love across the globe, and the official selection from Norway is such an honour. We have our fingers crossed for the nomination," Ekavali told IANS.Adil broke the news on his social media handles on Tuesday evening."Our film 'What Will People Say' is just been declared as the Norwegian official entry into Oscar 2019. Big Congratulations to Iram Haq, Maria Mozhdah, Ekavali Khanna and cast and Crew members! We hope that our film will finally be one of the films to be Nominated in Foreign Film Category at the Oscars in 2019," he wrote.Ekavali Khanna also shared the happy news online, calling it the biggest work-related news she's shared so far.In August, Adil had won the Best Actor award at the Amanda Award or the Norwegian National Awards -- the Scandinavian country's top national film honour and dedicated it to Goalpara in Assam, his hometown. The Mukti Bhawan actor took to Twitter and said that the award is for all those who believe that art can break boundaries."Grateful to have Received the Amanda Awards Norwegia National Awards for Best Actor in a leading role for, brilliantly directed by Iram Haq. This award is for Goalpara, Assam, India for all those who believe that art can break all boundaries of all kinds," Adil, who grew up in the small town of Goalpara, wrote.Directed by Iram Haq, What Will People Say is set in Pakistan and Norway and traces how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with its teenage daughter's affair with a local boy in Norway.(With IANS inputs)