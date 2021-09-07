What Will the Fourth Installment of Chris Hemsworth's Thor Love and Thunder Bring?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) may have entered its fourth phase with movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings carrying forward the journey of superhero movies. However, one of MCU’s initial superhero movies, Thor, whose first instalment came out in 2011, still has one last movie to go. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will be seen reprising the role of Asgardian God of Thunder in the upcoming Thor Love and Thunder.

Directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, the fourth instalment of the Thor movie has kept fans intrigued with its plot and storyline. In the last standalone movie of the superhero, Thor lost his home- Asgard. In the movie Hemsworth’s character lets Surtur destroy Asgard in order to stop Hela. Thor learns that Asgard is not a place but is made by its people, and they sail off into space, looking for a new home. In the last two Avengers movies, Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019), Thor’s character is seen slipping into depression and even sporting a beer belly after antagonist Thanos wipes out half of the population of the planet. It is also speculated that Russell Crowe will be playing the role of Zeus, which is a quite puzzling cross-mythology plot given Thor is mostly Norse mythology-based.

So with all these past developments what will the upcoming movie bring? For starters, we know that the movie will feature Thor’s former romantic partner and scientist Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman. It is also known that Jane will be gaining some superpowers and turning into Mighty Thor. The film will also feature actor Christian Bale playing the dreaded villain Gorr the God Butcher. In the Thor comics, Gorr is a butcher who brandishes a mythical sword and a deep hatred of the gods, who he blames for his family’s death.

Everything we know about Thor: Love and ThunderThis thread contains all the information that has been confirmed/said by the cast and breakdowns of what we can expect from these characters in this movie (NO RUMORS) pic.twitter.com/DMPiFmyYPJ — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 23, 2021

The movie will also feature characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy movie: Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Sean Gunn, and Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022 and the shooting has already been wrapped up.

