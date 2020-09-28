What Worked 20 Years Ago, May Not Get Similar Fame Today: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes

As Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is nearing its end, lead actress in the show, Erica Fernandes appears to be taking things in stride. The show could not match the success of its original version starring Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan, and the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic did not help. Finally, it is going off-air after the last episode that is scheduled to be telecast on October 3. Fernandes believes it is not appropriate to compare the two versions as they belonged to different times.

“It is not necessary that what worked 20 years ago, will receive similar attention and fame today. At that time, the audiences were different and viewers have evolved over the years. In the same way, the script and content of daily soaps have also evolved and there is no set formula that works every time,” Fernandes told Times of India.

She said that every good thing comes to an end and so was the case here and that this will make way for newer things. She added that as an actor, she has no control over the storyline and it is for the makers to decide how long a show would go on.

Fernandes admitted that the pandemic had a significant role to play in the decline of the series and the entire entertainment industry has suffered due to it. She said that there were several restrictions during the shooting which resumed in June. The Covid-19 guidelines like social distancing and avoiding gatherings resulted in very few crew members on the job, which hampered the industry.

The actress, who is also known for her role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, asserted that she had developed good chemistry with her co-actors, including Parth Samthaan who played Anurag Basu in the soap.

She admitted that though she likes not having to wake up early to go for shooting and gets a lot of free time, she misses having fun on the set. “I miss being on the set — having fun with co-actors, leg-pulling, the chit-chat sessions, gossiping and playing pranks,” she added.

Fernandes now wants to explore new things and she specifically mentioned that she would love to play the role of a warrior princess.